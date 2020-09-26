Hemant Soren Approves CBI Probe Into Rameshwar Murmu's Murder

Hemant Soren has approved CBI probe into Rameshwar Murmu's murder (File)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday approved the proposal for a CBI investigation into the murder of Rameshwar Murmu, a descendant of martyrs Siddho-Kanho, who was killed on June 12, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

According to the CMO, there was a demand from several social and political organisations to investigate the killing of Mr Murmu by the CBI.

In this regard, a proposal has been sent by the Director-General and Inspector General of Police, Jharkhand, Ranchi for the Chief Minister's approval for CBI investigation into the incident.

This incident is registered under section 302 in Barhait police station.

The body of Rameshwar Murmu was found in a field in Manjhi Tola of Jharkhand's Bhognadih.

