'Hello, Mumbai': Apple CEO Can't Keep Calm As Mumbai Store Opens Tomorrow

Tim Cook photographed with Mumbai Apple store employees

Apple's first official India store is opening in Mumbai tomorrow, followed by a Delhi opening two days later and the breathless excitement among the fans is very real.

The launch comes as Apple celebrates more than 25 years in India.

"Hello, Mumbai! We can't wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow," posted CEO Tim Cook posted a picture of himself visibly overjoyed Apple employees.

Hello, Mumbai! We can't wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow.

The two-storey Mumbai store is inspired by the iconic kaali-peeli taxis which have been a regular feature on the city road.

Store openings for the iconic brand world over have witnessed fans queuing up to become the first customer, and it remains to be seen how the people of Mumbai welcome the store on a working day.

Apple invites media to get a look and feel of its flagship India store ahead of its opening on April 18th

The India stores have been designed to resonate with local look and feel, Apple said.

"India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we are excited to build on our long-standing history - supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity," Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

The company started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 through its contract manufacturers.

Apple's first retail store in the country has been a subject of great interest since at least 2019, when the Indian policymakers warmed up to the idea of welcoming foreign direct investment in single brand retail.