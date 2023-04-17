First Pics Of Apple Mumbai Store: Massive Glass Facade, Tile Made From Timber

The store will have over 100 employees who collectively speak more than 20 languages.

Apple is opening its first official store in India this week. The smartphone major will open a retail store in Mumbai tomorrow followed by a second outlet in Delhi on April 20, underscoring the company's ambitions for the country as a growth market and manufacturing base. The stores' launch comes as Apple celebrates more than 25 years in India.

First glimpses of the Mumbai store reveal a massive glass facade making for a unique-looking store. The tall ceiling and pillars open up a space with various desks lined-up parallelly, videos and pictures shared by media personnel invited to the store show.

Apple BKC store also has a subsection on the first floor that provides buyers with accessories for their iPhones, Macs and other products. It also has a dedicated section for the HomePod as well as the Apple TV+.

The ceiling is made of wood with triangular handcrafted texture. Each tile is reportedly made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling.

According to a report, the BKC store is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world. The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy.

The store will have over 100 employees who collectively speak more than 20 languages.

Apple opened its first Indian online store in 2020. India is the world's second-largest smartphone market and among the fastest-growing for the company.

According to CyberMedia Research (CMR) , Apple captured 4 per cent market share in India with 17 per cent year-on-year increase in its shipments in 2022.