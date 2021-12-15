PM 'Extremely Anguished' By Group Captain Varun Singh's Death

Group Captain Varun Singh (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his 'extreme anguish' at the death of Air Force Group Captain Varun Singh - who had been pulled alive, against all odds, from a helicopter crash last week that instantly killed 13 people, including Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife.

"Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Group Captain Singh died this morning at the Command Hospital (Air Force) in Bengaluru, where he was being treated for 90-95 per cent burns after the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri Hills.

The Indian Air Force tweeted to confirm the Group Captain's death.

"The IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family," the Air Force said.

Yesterday an Air Force official told news agency ANI that the Group Captain's condition was stable, but added that he continued to be in critical condition. The official said he was on life support.

The chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri Hills killed all 14 on board, including CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

Group Captain Varun Singh - who wrote an inspiring letter to his alma mater in September - was recently conferred with the Shaurya Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Air Force's Mi-17V5 chopper that crashed in Tamil Nadu last week was carrying CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife to the Defence Staff Services College in Wellington, near Ooty.

Gen Rawat was to address staff and students, and Group Captain Singh had gone to the Sulur Air Force base in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore to receive the CDS.

Gen Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat, were cremated with full military honours at Delhi's Brar Square Crematorium two days after the crash.

The General's top aide, Brigadier LS Lidder, was also cremated at Brar Square. The bodies of the others had been sent to their hometowns, where their last rites were performed with honour.

With input from ANI