Heavy Rains In Most Of Gujarat; 56 roads Closed, More Showers Predicted

IMD had earlier predicted an "active wet spell" in the state till July 27. (Representational)

Incessant rains lashed several parts of Gujarat in the last 24 hours, causing water-logging and damage at various places due to which 56 roads in the state were closed for vehicular movement, the state government said on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted an "active wet spell" in the state till July 27.

In its latest forecast, the IMD has predicted heavy showers at isolated places in some districts in the next 24 hours and advised the fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea till July 29.

As per figures provided by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), most parts of Gujarat, including the Saurashtra region, received heavy to moderate rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Monday.

Lodhika taluka of Rajkot district in Saurashtra received the highest 198 mm rain during the period, the SEOC said in a release.

A total of 56 roads, including a state highway, 54 roads under various panchayats and one uncategorised road, were shut following the heavy downpour, while all the national highways passing through the state were open for traffic, the release said.

In the last 24 hours, Chhotaudepur taluka of Chhotaudepur district received 190 mm, followed by Kwant in Chhotaudepur-182 mm, Becharaji in Mehsana-160 mm, Kalavad in Jamnagar-147 mm, Tilakwada in Narmada-147 mm, Botad taluka in Botad-146 mm, Kaprada in Valsad-142 mm, Manavadar in Junagadh-134 mm, and Kutiana in Porbandar-128mm, it said.

Significant rainfall in the range of 60 mm to 100 mm was also recorded during the last 24 hours in other districts, including Vadodara, Panchmahal, Mahidagar, Kheda, Arvalli, Morbi, Gir-Somnath, Tapi, Ahmedabad and Dahod, said the release.

As per the latest weather prediction by the IMD, heavy rains are very likely at isolated places over the next 24 hours in Valsad, Jamnagar, Gir-Somnath districts, and in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu.

In view of the bad weather and rough sea conditions, fishermen are advised not to venture into the waters till July 29, the IMD said.

