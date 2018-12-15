Heavy Rain Likely In Odisha As Cyclonic Storm Forms Over Bay Of Bengal

In October, Odisha was hit by Cyclone Titli.

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is all set to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Saturday and it is likely to bring heavy rainfall to several parts of Odisha, the met office said on Friday.

Though there is no cyclone threat to Odisha, heavy rainfall is likely in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts on December 17, HR Biswas, the Director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

The Met office said the depression over south-east Bay of Bengal formed on Thursday intensified into a deep depression on Friday. It moved in the north-north-west direction and lay centred about 1,090 km southeast of Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours and into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 36 hours. It will move in north-north-west direction and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Ongole and Kakinada on December 17 afternoon, it said.

Fishermen have been advised to not venture into southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on Saturday and west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal on December 16 and 17, Biswas said.

In view of the weather conditions, distance cautionary signal number one has been put up at all ports of the state.