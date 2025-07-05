Odisha Man Among 3 Indians Kidnapped By Al Qaeda-Linked Group In Mali

Three Indian nationals have been kidnapped by an Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group in the West African nation of Mali. Among those kidnapped is 28-year-old P Venkataraman, a resident of Odisha's Ganjam district.

The kidnapping occurred on July 1, during an assault by armed terrorists on the premises of the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes in western Mali. The factory, which employs foreign workers, including Indians, became the target of a planned attack attributed to Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group that has claimed responsibility for multiple assaults across Mali in recent days.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the kidnappings, calling the act "deplorable" and urging the Malian authorities to take "all necessary measures" for the safe and speedy release of the kidnapped individuals.

While the identities of the other two Indians have not been disclosed publicly as of Saturday, sources in Odisha have confirmed that Mr Venkataraman had been working with Mumbai-based Blue Star Pvt Ltd, which had deputed him to Mali to serve at the Diamond Cement facility. He had been posted there for approximately six months.

Mr Venkataraman's mother, P. Narasamma -- a widow -- approached the police on Friday evening to file a complaint after losing contact with her son. She last spoke to him on June 30. On July 4, she received a phone call from an official of Blue Star who informed her that Mr Venkataraman was "in police custody" and assured her not to worry. The family was subsequently informed by local contacts and social media that he may have been kidnapped by terrorists.

"I am very much worried about the fate of my son. I request the government for his safe release," MS Narasamma said. "First they said he is in custody, now we hear he is in captivity."

JNIM, which pledged allegiance to Al-Qaeda in 2017, has been at the forefront of insurgent activity, frequently targeting UN peacekeepers, Malian soldiers, and foreign personnel.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)