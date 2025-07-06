"Terrorists Are Demanding Ransom": Relative Of Odisha Man Kidnapped In Mali

Brother in law of P Venkataraman, a resident of Odisha's Ganjam district who is among the three Indians abducted by an al-Qaeda linked terrorist group in West Africa's Mali has said that the terrorists are demanding ransom.

The brother-in-law told ANI on Saturday, "Venkat last called me on June 30. He worked in a cement factory in Mali, West Africa. He said his company had stopped them from going out as terrorists were present. This kidnapping incident happened on July 1."

He added that initially the company had informed them that his brother-in-law is in police custody after the terrorists set fire to the factory; however, later they came to know about the abduction and were asked not to leak the information.

"We got a call from the company that he and some others are in police custody as terrorists have set the factory on fire. An international news claimed that Al-Qaeda had kidnapped some people. We called the company to confirm this, and they refused us to leak this information and said that the terrorists are demanding ransom in exchange for the people," he said.

"We waited for a few days and then complained to the police. I called and mailed the embassy, but did not get any response. I demand that my brother-in-law be brought back home safely," Venkataraman's brother-in-law told ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, Sub-Collector Shibashish Baral told ANI, "Information about the abduction of a person was reported by the kin, and immediately, the local administration reached them. It has been informed that the government is taking necessary steps."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed deep concern over the abduction of three Indian workers from a factory in Mali's Kayes region and urged authorities in the West African country to ensure their "safe and expeditious" rescue.

"It has come to the knowledge of the Government of India that many military and government installations at multiple locations of western and central Mali were attacked by terrorists on July 1," the MEA said in a statement on Wedneday.

The armed attack took place at the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes.

Condemning the incident, the MEA said the Indian embassy in Bamako is in constant contact with local authorities, security agencies, and the families of the abducted workers.

In its statement, the MEA described the act as "deplorable" and reaffirmed India's strong stand against violence targeting its citizens abroad.

"The Embassy of India in Bamako is in close and constant communication with the relevant authorities of the Government of Mali, local law enforcement agencies, as well as the management of Diamond Cement Factory," the MEA statement read.