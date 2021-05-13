Heavy Rain Likely In Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Konkan Region: 10 Key Updates

All India weather updates: Heavy rain and a cyclonic storm are likely at several places in the western parts of India, warned the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest weather forecast on Thursday. The stormy weather is due to a low pressure area over the Arabian Sea. According to the IMD, this is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16, and some places in Goa and south Konkan region may see very heavy rainfall. "A low pressure area has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area today. It is very likely to become well marked over Lakshadweep area by Friday morning," the weather office said. The conditions may result in a depression by Saturday morning and intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has asked officials of the coastal districts to take necessary safety measures.
Heavy rain and cyclone alert: 10 key weather updates
- The weather system is very likely to move towards Gujarat and reach the coast around May 18: IMD
- Due to this, south Konkan and Goa will get moderate rainfall at many places on Saturday and the intensity would increase at a few places on Sunday and Monday: IMD
- Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra and the Gujarat coast are expected to receive rainfall from May 17 onwards: IMD
- Very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places in Saurashtra and Kutch on May 18 and isolated heavy rain in adjoining southwest Rajasthan on May 19: IMD
- Strong winds, 50 km per hour to 80 km per hour, is expected in next 5-6 days: IMD
- Fairly widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely in the northeastern states, West Bengal and Sikkim over the next 2 days: IMD
- Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during next 24 hours.
- Widespread rainfall is also likely over the Western Himalayan region and plains of northwest India during next 24 hours: IMD
- Heavy rainfall is likely in the interior districts of Karnataka and Kerala on May 13-14.
- Authorities have issued an 'Orange' and a 'Yellow' alert in certain districts of Kerala: IMD