Delhi Gets Light Rain, Thunderstorm Predicted Later In The Day: IMD

Weather today: Delhi received moderate rainfall on Thursday morning, more rain is likely

Delhi woke up to a brief spell of rain and gusty winds on Thursday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm with wind speed of 30-50 kilometer per hour are expected in parts of Delhi and the neighbouring areas including Noida, Gurgaon, Meerut, Rohtak, Panipat and other places over the next few hours.

Delhi | The national capital receives brief spell of light rain pic.twitter.com/vhLtQESiLA — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with a wind speed of 30-50 kmph would occur over isolated places of Entire Delhi, Rohtak, Panipat, Kaithal, Jhajjar, Bhadra, Adampur, Hissar, Gurugram, Sohana, Nuh, Hansi, Manesar, Kharkhoda, Gulothi, Siyana, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Jhangirabad, Garhmukteswar, Bijnor, Chapaurala, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours," the IMD posted on Twitter.

Noida, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Narora, Sahaswan, Chandpur, Atrauli, Jhangirabad, Meerut, Barut and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/CdXBYkSCzt — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 13, 2021

Rainfall is expected in other parts of India as well. In Kerala there is an 'Orange' and 'Yellow' alert for heavy rain. Kottayam received heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday morning. Heavy rain is predicted in Kerala till 15th May, the weather department said.

Kottayam receives heavy rainfall; Heavy rains predicted in Kerala till 15th May, 'Yellow alert' issued for a few districts pic.twitter.com/jCcTbWrEaI — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

Scattered rain and thundershowers are expected in the eastern states of India including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, and the sub-Himalayan tracts of West Bengal on May 12-13, the Met office said on Wednesday.