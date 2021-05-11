Delhi Records Maximum Temperature At 41 Degrees Celsius

Sky will remain "generally cloudy" through the day on Wednesday: India Meteorological Department (File)

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a notch above the season's normal, the weather department said.

The minimum temperature had settled at 24.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the humidity at 5.30 pm was 27 per cent, the MeT office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain "generally cloudy" through the day on Wednesday and there is a chance of light rains.

Minimum and maximum temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be around 24 and 38 degrees Celsius, respectively.