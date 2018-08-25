Rains Kill 35, Damage Estimated At Rs 990 Crore: Himachal Chief Minister

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that Shimla saw record heaviest rainfall on a single day after 1901, which was 500 per cent above normal on August 12-13.

All India | | Updated: August 25, 2018 16:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rains Kill 35, Damage Estimated At Rs 990 Crore: Himachal Chief Minister

Shimla recorded its heaviest rainfall in a single day after 1901 on August 12-13. (File Photo)

Shimla: 

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said that the state had suffered a loss of Rs 990.54 crore due to monsoon rains that also claimed 35 lives.

"The maximum damage due to heavy rains was reported on August 12-13," Mr Thakur told the Assembly while replying to a calling attention motion.

He said that Shimla saw record heaviest rainfall on a single day after 1901, which was 500 per cent above normal on August 12-13.

"Funds totalling Rs 230 crore were released to carry out restoration works," he said.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Himachal Pradesh RainsHimachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram ThakurHeavy Rain Himachal Pradesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kerala FloodNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusAsian Games 2018PNR StatusKerala Flood ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................