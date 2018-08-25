Rains Kill 35, Damage Estimated At Rs 990 Crore: Himachal Chief Minister

Shimla recorded its heaviest rainfall in a single day after 1901 on August 12-13. (File Photo)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said that the state had suffered a loss of Rs 990.54 crore due to monsoon rains that also claimed 35 lives.

"The maximum damage due to heavy rains was reported on August 12-13," Mr Thakur told the Assembly while replying to a calling attention motion.

He said that Shimla saw record heaviest rainfall on a single day after 1901, which was 500 per cent above normal on August 12-13.

"Funds totalling Rs 230 crore were released to carry out restoration works," he said.