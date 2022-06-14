Heavy Rain In Parts Of Rajasthan, More Showers Predicted For Next 3-4 Days

From June 17 to 19, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain. (Representational)

Moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded in parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, a MeT department official said in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Director of Meteorological Center, Jaipur, Radheshyam Sharma said that in the last 24 hours, heavy rain was recorded in Barmer district and in Baran district.

He said that till 8.30 am on Tuesday morning, 13 cm rain was recorded in Chauhtan of Barmer, 10 cm in Atru of Baran, 8 cm in Barmer, 7 cm in Barmer tehsil, 7 cm in Bhopalgarh of Jodhpur, 6 cm in Pratapgarh and 5 cm each in Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand, and Barmer's Baytu.

Several other places recorded 1 to 4 cm rainfall during the same period. He said that till 5.30 pm on Tuesday, 7 mm rain was recorded in Banswara, two mm of rain in Ajmer, 1 mm in Chittorgarh and 0.6 mm in Bhilwara.

According to the department, the day temperature was recorded at 44.7 degree Celsius each in Sri Ganganagar and Sangaria of Hanumangarh on Tuesday, whereas Dholpur recorded 42.4 degree, Nagaur 41.4 degree, Alwar 41.2 degree, Sawai Madhopur 39.9 degree, Jalore 39.4 degree. Meanwhile, Jaipur recorded 36.6 degree Celsius.

Director of Jaipur Meteorological Center said that light to moderate rain activities at isolated places will continue over east Rajasthan for the next three-four days.

From June 17 to 19, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder lightening in Bikaner division, he added.

