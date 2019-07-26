Heavy Rain In Mumbai For Next Three Days, Says Weather Department

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai recently inundated several areas across the city. (File photo)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated areas in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are likely to witness heavy downpour in coming days.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Raigad. Heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Thane, Palghar and Mumbai in the next three days," said the weather department.

The IMD, in its daily forecast, said that the southwest monsoon would remain active over central and adjoining south peninsular India in the coming days.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, ghat areas of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Konkan, Gujarat, and Rajasthan during next three days," it said.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai recently inundated several areas across the city including Sion, Matunga, Mahim, Andheri, Malad and Dahisar causing huge traffic snarls at major junctions.

