Heavy Rain Hits Kerala, Red Alert Issued For 2 Districts: Weather Office

The IMD issued a red alert in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts

As Kerala reels under heavy pre-monsoon rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday revised the rain alerts and issued a red alert in two districts in the state.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, heavy rains continued to lash several parts of the state, leading to waterlogging in the low-lying areas of major cities, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Thrissur.

The IMD issued a red alert in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. Earlier, an orange alert was issued in these two places.

It has also issued an orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the state.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

The low-lying areas of Kochi city were flooded in the incessant rain. TV channels showed the waterlogged visuals of the KSRTC bus stand, the MG Road and other adjacent areas.

As per the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), four deaths were reported in connection with various rain-related incidents in the state from May 19 to 22.

A total of 76 houses were partially damaged while three houses were fully damaged during the said period, KSDMA said. Two relief camps were opened in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts in view of the heavy rains.

Widespread damage to roads and agriculture was also reported from across the state.

The Thuravoor area in the National Highway at Alappuzha was blocked for over three hours today and channels showed the visuals of hectic traffic block. Parts of Kuttanad region in Alappuzha were also flooded.

The Mavoor region of Kozhikode suffered widespread loss in the agriculture sector and minor landslides were reported from Malappuram and Kasaragod districts.

Thrissur town also suffered from waterlogging. Shops and even some private hospitals were flooded.

Thrissur Collector has issued directions to the corporation authorities to clean the streams and drains in their limits within seven days.

Flights from Kozhikode International Airport have been delayed due to heavy rains, official sources said.

Meanwhile, four shutters of the Malankara dam in Idukki district were raised and the authorities have warned the people living along the banks of Thodupuzha, Moovattupuzha rivers to remain cautious of rising waters.

Many roads in various places have been reported to be damaged by heavy waterlogging and rain in northern districts of the state.

The KSDMA has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea.

In the wake of the incessant heavy rains, a state control room was opened in the Health Department Directorate at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday as part of efforts to strengthen epidemic prevention activities.

