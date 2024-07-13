Heavy Rain Hits Kerala, Orange Alert Issued For 4 Districts: Weather Office

The weather department also predicted thunderstorms. (Representational)

As heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued an orange alert in three northern districts of the state for the day.

The IMD issued an orange alert in Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod and a yellow alert in nine other districts of the state for the day.

The weather department also predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds at one or two places in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts for the day.

It further issued an orange alert in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of the state from June 14 to June 16.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

The IMD said that Kerala will receive fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds during the next five days due to the influence of the cyclonic circulation over north Gujarat and another over west central Bay of Bengal.

In view of the weather alert, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) cautioned people against standing or parking vehicles under trees, saying they could get uprooted or their branches may break and fall down due to strong winds.

Those living in thatched, sheeted or unsecured houses should move to safer buildings in accordance with directions of the authorities.

Meanwhile, the IMD advised fishermen against venturing into sea in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coastal areas from June 13 to June 17 due to the possibility of bad weather and strong winds.

The Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) too said that there is a possibility of high waves and storm surges along the Kerala and Tamil Nadu coasts till Sunday.

Therefore, fishermen should be careful while going to sea for fishing, it said.

