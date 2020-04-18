Heavy Rain, Hail And Strong Winds In Parts Of Delhi, Noida

Heavy rain accompanied by hail and strong winds hit many parts of Delhi and neighbouring Noida this evening. It looked like it snowed on the empty roads of the national capital.

On Friday too, light rain brought down the temperature in Delhi.

Social media into an overdrive, with many sharing videos and images on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Rain lashes parts of Delhi; Visuals from near Red Fort pic.twitter.com/0wSlKPbitd — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

Crazy rain and hail in Delhi on Day ?? of lockdown. And in minutes, the sun ⛅️ peeps out. pic.twitter.com/cQBWRWVbPY — Shylaja Varma (@ShylajaVarma) April 18, 2020