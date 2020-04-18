Heavy Rain, Hail And Strong Winds In Parts Of Delhi, Noida

Heavy Rain, Hail And Strong Winds In Parts Of Delhi, Noida
New Delhi:

Heavy rain accompanied by hail and strong winds hit many parts of Delhi and neighbouring Noida this evening. It looked like it snowed on the empty roads of the national capital.

On Friday too, light rain brought down the temperature in Delhi.

Social media into an overdrive, with many sharing videos and images on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

 

Comments
Delhi rainDelhi hail
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Related

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com