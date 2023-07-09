Heavy Rain Batters North India, More Showers Predicted Today

Waterlogging led to traffic jams in several areas

Heavy rain will continue in most parts of northwest India over the next few days, the weather office has said.



The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rain for Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

The IMD said a western disturbance prevailed over northern India, leading to an intense spell of rain yesterday, including Delhi which experienced the season's first heavy rain.

Waterlogging led to traffic jams in several parts of national capital. Heavy rain continued in the city and its adjoining areas today as well.

A 58-year-old woman was killed in Delhi when the ceiling of a flat came crashing down on her. Four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan in a span of 24 hours.

The Met department has predicted very heavy rainfall in more than nine districts of Rajasthan, including, Rajsamand, Jalore, Pali, Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dhaulpur, Jaipur and Kota.

The annual Amarnath Yatra was suspended for the second consecutive day on Saturday following incessant rains and landslides, leaving thousands of pilgrims stranded in Jammu and at various places en route to the cave shrine.

Down south, Incessant rains pounded many areas of Kerala and Karnataka as well. The IMD has issued a "yellow" alert in four districts of Kerala -- Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The weather office has issued a "red" alert for seven Himachal Pradesh districts after landslides and flash floods blocked several roads in Shimla, Sirmaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba and Solan.

Heavy rains pounded several parts of Haryana and Punjab also as the mercury dropped below normal limits in the two states, the weather office said. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, witnessed rain throughout the day.