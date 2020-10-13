Heavy Rain Batters Kerala, Alert In 13 Districts

Heavy rain alert has been issued in several districts of Kerala (file photo)

Incessant rain pounded most parts of Kerala on Tuesday due to a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. The weather office has forecast more rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Kozhikode on Orange alert and other districts on Yellow alert for Tuesday. It has also issued Yellow alerts for districts other than Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta on Wednesday. Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts have been issued Yellow alert on Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, rain occurred at most places in the state with Vadakara in Kozhikode receiving the heaviest spell of 9 cm, followed by Kannur, Thrissur, Palakkad, Alappuzha and Wayanad. Mahe in the Union Territory of Puducherry received 4 cm rain.

An Orange alert indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm while yellow alert is heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm. "There has been heavy rain across Kerala for the last

few days. Several houses in central Kerala suffered minor damages in the rain. Heavy wind at some places trees uprooted trees causing damage," a senior official from the state disaster management authority told PTI.

The water level of Idukki dam has reached 2,391 feet prompting the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), which manages the dam, to issue a Blue alert. A Blue alert is issued when water level reaches 2,387 feet.The Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of Idukki dam is 2,403 feet.