Heavy Rain Batters Bengaluru, Many Roads Flooded, Cars Damaged

Office-goers on way home had to take shelter at metro stations, as the rains started around 7.30 pm.

Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, flooding several arterial roads in the east, south and central part of the city, including the IT zone of Bellandur. According to the Meteorological Department, 59 mm rainfall was recorded in Rajamahal Guttahalli in the northern part of the city. The weather office has issued a yellow alert, indicative of heavy rain, which it said will continue for the next three days.



Visuals from low-lying areas showed heavily waterlogged roads, with water flowing into open manholes, flooded basement parkings and damaged vehicles. Office-goers on way home had to take shelter at metro stations, as the rains started around 7.30 -- the peak evening hour.

Last month, the city grappled with unprecedented floods after rain for three straight days that set off a political tussle between the ruling BJP and the Congress.

Parts of the city where global IT companies and home-grown start-ups are located, were under water, which took days to recede. In nearby residential areas, roads were marooned and water and electricity lines snapped. Tractors were pressed into service to rescue residents in some of the posh housing colonies.

Schools were closed and office-goers were asked to work from home.

Flight operations were affected and dramatic videos of rescues, flooded roads and houses, submerged expensive cars made the rounds of social media.

The IT capital has broken all records of heavy rains this year, logging 1706 mm since the monsoon started. In 2017, the city received 1,696 mm rain.