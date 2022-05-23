Flights Delayed At Delhi Airport Due To Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm

Heavy rain, along with thunderstorm, hit Delhi again on Monday evening after the first bout early this morning. The late evening showers prompted airlines to announce that their flights might face delay.

"The skies have decided to drench #Delhi. Our flight operations might get impacted. For cancelled flights, visit https://bit.ly/36u4Mh9 to opt for Plan B. Please keep enough travel time in hand to avoid any hassle. To check the flight status, please visit http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT," tweeted IndiGo.

Vistara, SpiceJet have also announced flight delays due to inclement weather.

Intense heatwave conditions are unlikely to hit the national capital at least for another six days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.