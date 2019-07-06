Heavy Firing On Line Of Control In Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera Sector

Reports from the area said heavy firing exchanges were continuing in the area. (Representational)

Heavy firing exchanges started on the Line of control on Friday between the Indian and Pakistan troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand told IANS in winter capital Jammu that about 9 pm today, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation followed by shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

"Indian army is retaliating befittingly," he said.

Reports from the area said heavy firing exchanges were continuing in the area.

