10 Tips To Protect Yourself From Summer Heat

During heatwave conditions, people are at high risk of heat stroke. (File)

Amid severe heatwave across major north Indian cities, the Union Health Ministry has routinely advised citizens to limit outdoor activities during peak hours and stay hydrated all the time. On Sunday, the maximum temperatures in most regions of Rajasthan hovered around 47-49 degrees Celsius and ranged between 44-46 degrees Celsius in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. Some areas in Madhya Pradesh and isolated pockets of Maharashtra as well as Telangana also reported similar temperatures, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

For the past few days, the mercury has been in the range of 40-44 degrees Celsius in some parts of Telangana, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar. The maximum temperatures were above normal by 4-6 degrees, the weather department said.

It has predicted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in major parts of Rajasthan, some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and isolated parts of western Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday. Similar weather conditions are expected in several other states too in the next couple of days.

In such weather conditions, people are at high risk of heat stroke, which requires prompt identification to prevent serious complications. Some of its symptoms include high body temperature, hot and dry skin (with no sweating), headache, dizziness, nausea, and unconsciousness, among others.

10 tips to remain safe during heatwave: