Heatwave May Abate Over Delhi, Northwest From Tomorrow: Weather Office

Heatwave is likely to abate over Delhi, adjoining parts of northwest and central India from Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder development at isolated places over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh between May 2 and May 4, which is likely to give some respite to residents from the scorching heat.

Heat Wave conditions in isolated parts over Vidarbha during 01-03 May; over MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana & West Rajasthan on 01 & 02 May; over HP, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, south UP, Kutch & East Rajasthan today. Abatement of heat wave over the region thereafter. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 1, 2022

With scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, northwest and central India experienced the hottest April in 122 years with average maximum temperature touching 35.9 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The northwest region had previously recorded an average maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius in April 2010, while the previous record for the central region was 37.75 degrees Celsius in 1973.

The national capital experienced three prolonged heatwaves this month in the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers which typify this time of the year due to lack of active western disturbances.