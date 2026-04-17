Heatwave Likely To Persist Till Sunday In Kerala, Yellow Alert In 12 Districts

High temperatures are likely to continue across Kerala till Sunday, the India Meteorological Department has warned, issuing a yellow alert in 12 districts. Idukki and Wayanad are the only districts not under alert.

The State Disaster Management Authority cautioned that a high ultraviolet (UV) index, along with rising heat and humidity, could increase the risk of heatstroke, sunburn and dehydration. Temperatures may rise to around 40°C in Palakkad, 39°C in Kollam, and 38°C in Kottayam, officials said.

Authorities advised people to avoid direct exposure to sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm, drink plenty of water even if not thirsty, and wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothing while stepping outdoors. Use of umbrellas, hats and footwear has also been recommended.

Schools have been asked to ensure availability of drinking water and adequate ventilation in classrooms. Outdoor assemblies and activities exposing children to direct sunlight during peak hours should be avoided.

Special caution has been advised for elderly persons, children, pregnant women and those with illnesses, who are more vulnerable to heat-related conditions.

Outdoor workers such as construction labourers, farmers and delivery personnel have been urged to adjust work hours and take adequate rest breaks.

Authorities also warned of increased chances of fires in markets, buildings, dumping yards and forest areas due to extreme heat. Residents living near forest regions have been asked to remain alert.

People have been urged to follow official advisories issued by the weather department and disaster management authority and seek medical help if symptoms of heat stress appear.