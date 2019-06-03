No Respite From Heatwave For Next Two Days, Says Weather Office

The country is reeling under severe heatwave conditions, with the weather department saying there will be no respite for the next two days. Many parts of the country has been recording temperatures above 40 degree celsius and some areas like Churu has touched as high as 48.9 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said heatwave conditions are likely to continue over the Northwest, Central and adjoining Peninsular India, today and tomorrow.

Intense heat continued to paralyse normal life in Rajasthan where a farmer died of sunstroke on Sunday. Churu remained the hottest with a maximum of 48.9 degrees celsius. On Saturday too, Churu, in the western part of the desert state, was the hottest place in the country at 50.8 degrees celsius.

Hot and dry weather is prevailing in Delhi too, though a slight relief from the scorching heat is expected in the next 48 hours, said IMD. Delhi has been reeling under heat wave over the last week with mercury soaring to 46-47 degrees celsius in some parts.

Heatwave conditions prevailed at several places in Uttar Pradesh with Banda being the hottest place in the state at 47.4 degrees Celsius. "Severe heat wave" scorched isolated parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh while western part too experienced heatwave conditions at many places.

Parts of Gujarat's Saurashtra region continued to reel under heatwave conditions with Surendranagar being the hottest at 45.3 degrees celsius, followed by Gandhinagar at 45, Rajkot at 44.5 and Ahmedabad at 44.4.

In Odisha, heatwave conditions continued unabated with temperature soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in at least 10 places. At 43.8 degrees Celsius, Titlagarh in western Odisha was the hottest.

Some parts of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra experienced a heatwave in the last 24 hours, IMD said. There could be a severe heatwave in some parts of Vidarbha on Wednesday and Thursday.

There was no respite from heatwave conditions in Punjab and Haryana, with Bhiwani recording a maximum of 45.6 degrees Celsius.

Hisar too sizzled at a high of 45 degrees Celsius.

The sun continued to beat down on Jammu with maximum temperature at 42.5 degrees Celsius.

For the second day in a row, Una in Himachal Pradesh was the hottest place at 42.6 degrees Celsius.

Severe heatwave conditions continued unabated in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In Andhra Pradesh, Nellore, Guntur and Prakasam districts recorded maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius. Adilabad district was the hottest in Telangana with a day temperature of 45.3 degrees Celsius. The IMD has issued heatwave warning at isolated pockets of the state for June 5 and 6.

Vaigai river which flows through the town of Theni, Andipetti, Madurai in Tamil Nadu has dried due to the intense heatwave in the region.

