Heat Wave In Next 2 Days, 'Significant Rain' In Some Areas: Weather Office

The weather office IMD has warned of a heat wave in the next two days

The weather office has warned of a heat wave in the next two days over parts of east and peninsular India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also said there could be intense rain and thunderstorm in the northeast region till April 9.

The heat wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, north interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana today and tomorrow, the IMD said.

The IMD said a "significant amount of rainfall" has been forecast in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal.

Heat wave conditions already persist in isolated pockets over north interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam, the IMD said.

"Scattered to widespread light and moderate rainfall or snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next seven days," the IMD said.

The Centre on Wednesday told the states and Union Territories to make plans for mitigating the effects of heat waves, especially for mass gatherings amid the Lok Sabha elections.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya gave the directions after reviewing public health preparedness for management of heat-related illness.

"Timely, advance and wide awareness among the people on the preventive measures will hugely support in reducing the severe impact of such heat waves," he said.

The IMD has recently predicted the maximum temperature in the country will be above normal this year.

Since the beginning of April, temperatures of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius have been recorded in many parts of the country, due to which the risk of heat stroke has increased, Mr Mandaviya said.

"It is also known that the general election 2024 is at its doorstep in which wide public participation is expected, and without public participation this great event will not be complete. While ensuring public participation in this, it is the responsibility of all of us to take care of health," he said.