Hearing On Sabarimala Order In Supreme Court From Today: 10 Points

The annual pilgrimage season, which recently got over, was riddled with protests.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will today begin hearing review petitions challenging its September verdict allowing women of reproductive age into the Sabarimala temple. A batch of over 40 petitions will be considered by a five-judge constitution bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. The Sabarimala case was earlier scheduled for January 22, but had to be cancelled as Justice Indu Malhotra, one of the judges on the panel, was on medical leave. Justice Malhotra, the only woman judge on the bench, had dissented with the majority verdict, saying courts must not interfere with issues concerning "deep religious sentiments".
In September last year, the top court, in a majority four-one judgement, had ruled that girls and women between 10 and 50 years of age can enter the Sabarimala temple, saying "the practice of age restriction can't be treated as an essential religious practice".
Justice Malhotra, however, was of the view that it was not for courts to determine which religious practices are to be struck down except in issues of social evil like 'Sati'.
The annual pilgrimage season, which recently got over, was riddled with protests that often turned violent as devotees of Lord Ayyappa, the celibate god, tried every trick to stop women from entering the shrine.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's determinination to facilitate women's entry into the temple triggered a political war between the state government and the opposition parties, including the BJP and the Congress. Mr Pijayan has maintained that he is only following the top court's directions.
Two women who eventually managed to enter the temple faced severe backlash. In January, Kanaka Durga, 42, and 44-year-old Bindu Ammini had walked into the shrine before dawn. The duo was escorted by the police. They were threatened and one of them was even attacked allegedly by her mother-in-law.
The Kerala Police was told to provide round-the-clock security to the two women after they approached the Supreme Court seeking protection.
The Kerala government had last month told the Supreme Court that as many as 51 women of menstrual age entered the temple since the verdict, but devotees as well as activists refused to agree with the figure.
However, controversy erupted after some women on the list were above 50 years of age and at least one of them turned out to be a man.
On Monday, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran informed the Kerala assembly today that only two women of reproductive age had offered prayers at the Lord Ayyappa shrine. He quoted a report of the temple executive officer this time.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who earlier spoke in favour of allowing women of all ages into Sabarimala, eventually saw merit in the argument of traditionalists, who say women should be banned from entering the shrine. Admitting to the change in his stance, Mr Gandhi said he would not "be able to give an open and shut position on this".