'I Have Right To Be Heard,' P Chidambaram, Arrested, Tells Supreme Court

Hearing is on in the Supreme Court on the petitions filed by Congress leader P Chidambaram who was arrested last week amid high drama from his south Delhi home.

The former union minister has petitioned the Supreme Court and has appealed for bail pleas in the INX Media money-laundering and corruption cases.

Earlier today, he received a setback as his petition challenging his CBI custody was not listed for a hearing in the top court today.

On Friday, the top court had granted Mr Chidambaram protection from arrest till Monday in the money-laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. However, it was not a relief for P Chidambaram who was sent to CBI custody till Monday.

