Will P Chidambaram Get Bail Today? Supreme Court To Decide: 10 Points

New Delhi: Whether former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, arrested on Wednesday in a corruption investigation, will be released will be decided by the Supreme Court today. The court will take up two petitions by Mr Chidambaram, one for protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, and another for similar protection from arrest by the CBI. The second petition has been overtaken by Mr Chidambaram's arrest by the CBI, but his lawyers wanted the petition to be heard as they argue that his rights were violated because the top court refused to take up his petition, after which he was arrested. Mr Chidambaram has also filed a third petition challenging his CBI custody and a non-bailable warrant that led to his arrest.