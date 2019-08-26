Will P Chidambaram Get Bail Today? Supreme Court To Decide: 10 Points

Here is your 10-point cheatsheet to this big story:
- Last week, the Supreme Court had restrained the Enforcement Directorate from arresting him till today.
- Mr Chidambaram's five-day CBI custody ends today. The CBI is likely to ask for an extension of his custody at a special CBI court.
- Sources say the CBI is likely to argue that new evidence has come to light during his interrogation in the past four days.
- The senior Congress leader was arrested on Wednesday evening after his lawyers failed to get the Supreme Court to urgently hear his request for protection against arrest by the CBI.
- Mr Chidambaram, who hadn't been seen since the previous evening, surfaced dramatically at a Congress press conference and then drove to his home in South Delhi, where CBI officers arrested him.
- Mr Chidambaram is accused by the CBI of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds into the media company INX Media in 2007, when he was finance minister, at the instance of his son Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received kickbacks for his role.
- The CBI filed a First Information Report (FIR) in May 2017 over the alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearances granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds.
- Mr Chidambaram and his son were named by INX Media co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are in jail in Mumbai for the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora. Indrani Mukerjea, who turned approver in the case, reportedly revealed details of her meeting with the Chidambarams.
- On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Mr Chidambaram's request for anticipatory bail, after which he petitioned the Supreme Court. His petition was not listed the next day, after which the CBI took out an arrest warrant.
- The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money-laundering case linked to the INX Media allegations.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.