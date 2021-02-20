Health Of Unnao Girl Found In Field Improves, Taken Off Ventilator: Police

Police force has been deployed at the hospital for security of the girl. (File)

The girl, who was found along with her two cousins in an agriculture field in a village in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, was taken off ventilator support today after her health showed improvement, a senior police official said.

The girl has shown improvement and doctors decided to take her off the ventilator, Kanpur Deputy IG Preetinder Singh said. However, the girl is still not in a condition to speak to the police, he added.

A massive investigation was launched after three girls aged 16, 15, and 14, all cousins, were found in a field on Wednesday night hours after their family realised they were missing. Two of them died in hospital and the third is undergoing treatment. A man and a boy have been taken into custody over the deaths of the two girls.

The doctors are constantly monitoring the condition of the girl undergoing treatment and taking care of her, the police official said today.

Heavy deployment of police force has been made at the hospital to ensure the safety and security of the girl.

On primary assessment, the girl was found in shock. As a suspected case of poisoning, she was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the paediatric ward, the medical bulletin issued by the private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, said.

The girl was admitted to the hospital in intubated condition and was on bag and tube ventilation. Later, she was shifted to the ICU and treatment was given to her, the medical bulletin stated. Today, the third day of treatment, the girl was taken off the ventilator and has been going through spontaneous respiration, it added.