Headless Body Of Woman Found In Bhubaneswar: Police

The headless body of an unidentified woman was found in Bhubaneswar. (Representational)

The headless body of an unidentified middle-aged woman was found on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Thursday, police said.

The incident comes barely a week after the mysterious death of a student of a university.

Locals spotted the body beside the Bharatpur-Chandaka Road near Dasapur village in the morning. "The deceased is yet to be identified. Sniffer dogs have been pressed into service in search of the severed head," senior police official US Dash said.

Prima facie, it seems that the woman was murdered, he said.

"We have cordoned off the area. A scientific team has reached the spot," police official said.

A pair of hand gloves, a knife and a bag have been recovered from the spot, police sources said.

Locals suspect that the woman might not be from the nearby villages.

All nearby police were asked to check for missing reports of any middle-aged woman.