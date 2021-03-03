Heading Into Assembly Polls, BJP Must Explain Non Deliverance: Congress

Over 200 farmers have died and government remains indifferent to their plight: Anand Sharma

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Tuesday attacked the BJP, saying that heading into assembly elections the ruling party must explain non deliverance on promises and apologise for the betrayal of people's trust.

His attack on the BJP comes a day after he criticized his own party over the Congress' tie-up with Indian Secular Front (ISF) led by Muslim cleric Abbas Siddiqui in West Bengal, saying it was against the "Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism" and the party cannot be selective in fighting the "communalists".

"As we head into the assembly elections, the BJP must explain non deliverance on promises it made & must apologize for the betrayal of people's trust," Mr Sharma tweeted, hitting out at the BJP.

Its monumental mismanagement of the economy has led to mounting job losses & closure of small businesses leading to despondency among the youth of the nation. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) March 2, 2021

"More than 200 farmers have died and the government remains indifferent to their plight," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Mr Sharma alleged that the BJP's "monumental mismanagement" of the economy has led to mounting job losses and closure of small businesses leading to despondency among the youth of the nation.

Mr Sharma, a former union minister, is a leader of the group of 23 which had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi demanding organisational overhaul.

Mr Sharma and several other "G-23" leaders had gathered in Jammu on Saturday and said that the party was weakening, in an apparent show of dissent.