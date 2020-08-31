'He Was A Father Figure': Mamata Banerjee's Tribute To Pranab Mukherjee

Mamata Banerjee's association with Pranab Mukherjee started during her Congress days (File)

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose association with Pranab Mukherjee extended over decades, today expressed deep sorrow over the death of the former President of India. Mr Mukherjee, 84, died this evening. He had been in hospital since August 10, where he underwent a brain surgery and was found to be coronavirus-positive.

"For decades he was a father figure. From my first win as MP, to being my senior Cabinet colleague, to his becoming President while I was CM," tweeted Ms Banerjee, whose association with him started during her days in the Congress.

So many memories.A visit to Delhi without Pranabda is unimaginable. He is a legend in all subjects from politics to economics. Will be forever grateful. Shall miss him immensely. My condolences to Abhijit & Sharmistha (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 31, 2020

It is with deep sorrow I write this. Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee has left us. An era has ended. For decades he was a father figure. From my first win as MP, to being my senior Cabinet colleague, to his becoming President while I was CM...(1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 31, 2020

Mr Mukherjee's five-decade career in the Congress had started in Bengal, where he joined the party in 1969.

The former President had dwelt on her at length in his book "The coalition years", describing her as a "born rebel" who built her career fearlessly and aggressively and was the "outcome of her own struggle".

"There was an aura about her which was "difficult to explain but impossible to ignore", he wrote.

Mr Mukherjee had even described Ms Banerjee's victory in the Lok Sabha elections in 1984, when she defeated CPM's Somnath Chatterjee from Jadavpur, a constituency considered a Marxist citadel.

"This was a splendid victory and she appeared to be truly a giant killer. Throughout her subsequent political life, she has always faced tough challenges bravely and tried to convert them into opportunities," he wrote.

The Centre has announced seven days of state mourning for the former President.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to pay tribute, saying he was blessed to have Pranab Mukherjee's guidance since he took office.