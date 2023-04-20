'He Sold Blood For My Treatment But...': Girl On Father's Alleged Suicide

Anushka Gupta injured her spine in a road accident and has been bed-ridden since then.

A man in Madhya Pradesh's Satna allegedly died by suicide as he was dealing with a severe financial crisis. His family said that he was unhappy over not being able to pay for the treatment of his daughter, who has been unable to walk since she met with an accident five years ago.

Anushka Gupta said that her father Pramod sold his house, his shop to pay for her treatment and keep the family financially afloat. Anushka injured her spine in a road accident and has been bed-ridden since then.

The family says that Pramod also donated blood at times to be able to afford a gas cylinder and food.

Anushka says that her father fell ill after selling blood and was unable to earn money.

The 17-year-old is good at studies and was honoured after her performance in the board exams, which she gave with the help of a writer while being bed-ridden.

She says that neither the authorities, nor the family offered any support. "The authorities had assured us of support under the relevant schemes, but nothing came through in the last 1 year, despite my father making multiple trips," says Anushka.

"My father even sold his blood to meet our daily needs. He was depressed as he was unable to pay and hence committed suicide," she adds.

Pramod Gupta went missing after leaving the house at 4 am to visit the shop. His family members lodged a complaint when they were unable to find him for a couple of hours. His body was found on the railway tracks in Satna on Tuesday.

"We have registered a case and investigation is on," says Khyati Mishra, Deputy superintendent of police, Satna.