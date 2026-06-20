'He Hears What PM Doesn't Say': Congress, Shashi Tharoor In Fresh Bout

A global issue, support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then reciprocal sniping -- this peculiar trajectory has characterised Shashi Tharoor and Congress' relationship on several occasions over the past two years. The list of instances of acrimony between the MP and his party grew on Friday as he endorsed PM Modi's G7 message on the safety of Indian sailors. The Congress, mocked by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, is upset, and it hasn't minced words in making its displeasure clear.

Pawan Khera took up the mantle to chastise his senior colleague. In a dig at Tharoor, he wrote, "My senior colleague Dr Shashi Tharoor's admiration for PM Modi appears to have transcended the limitations of the physical world. He now seems capable of hearing what Modi doesn't even say".

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"Tharoor ji somehow heard forceful assertions, robust pushback, and uncompromising diplomacy that never made it into the official record. Perhaps the rest of us are constrained by ordinary human senses," he added.

Tharoor, known for his eloquence and iron grip on English vocabulary, wasn't impressed with Khera's wordplay.

"For those who believe I 'heard' words that Narendra Modi never said at the G-7, I was merely alluding to widely published reports about his remarks," he clarified.

Unfazed by his Congress colleague's attack, the career diplomat-turned-politician said he stands by his summary of PM Modi's meeting with US President Donald Trump, where he had talked about Indian seafarers' safety.

"I read widely and retain what I read. I have never in my life been accused of misrepresenting or distorting any facts or statements, and I stand by my summary of what I read in the print media about these remarks, which were reportedly made when our PM was seated next to," he added.

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Hours before Khera's remark, Thaoor rued that his statement had become a subject of partisan politics.

"Frankly, I find it extraordinary that a statement about protecting Indian civilian sailors is being twisted into a partisan political controversy. Three Indians lost their lives. My remarks were about the safety of our citizens and the principle that civilian seafarers should never be targets of military action. If some people are more interested in scoring political points than addressing that concern, that says more about them than it does about me," he had said.

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What Tharoor Had Said

Differing from the Congress' stance, Tharoor had said that PM Modi made India's position clear to the US President.

"PM Modi made his point clear both in the public and private meetings with the President. It is important to convey the message that in wartime, civilian sailors on commercial ships should not be targets of combat. They are not soldiers, and that is the message PM Modi conveyed," he said.

The BJP construed Tharoor's remark as praise for PM Modi.

"Shashi Tharoor has exposed Rahul Gandhi. Congress leaders are openly praising PM Narendra Modi's diplomacy! When it comes to protecting India's national interest, PM Modi comes first. When it comes to speaking against India's national interest, Rahul Gandhi leaves everyone behind," said its spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari.

Tharoor's tensions with his party began soon after Operation Sindoor, as he was chosen by the BJP-led government to lead a delegation to put forth India's position. He wasn't the Congress party's pick for the panel, but he went abroad anyway.

Congress MP M Manickam Tagore had then written a post on X that appeared as a jibe at Tharoor.

"Don't ask permission to fly. Birds don't need clearance to rise... But today, even a free bird must watch the skies-hawks, vultures, and 'eagles' are always hunting. Freedom isn't free, especially when the predators wear patriotism as feathers," Tagore had written.

In January this year, Tharoor said he had never violated the party's stated positions.