HD Kumaraswamy Flies To Delhi To Meet The Gandhis: 10 Facts

Bengaluru: HD Kumaraswamy, the chief of Janata Dal Secular, will be Delhi this afternoon for a meeting with Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi, where the nitty-gritty of power sharing between the two parties will be discussed. Among these is a possible proposal -- whether the Congress will have two deputy Chief Ministers -- composition of the government and cabinet berths. Mr Kumarswamy is also expected to formally invite them to his oath ceremony, which is expected to be held on Wednesday. The ceremony is seen as an occasion for a huge opposition gathering, with several chief ministers and other leaders expected to attend.