HD Kumaraswamy Flies To Delhi To Meet The Gandhis: 10 Facts

HD Kumaraswamy is expected to take oath as Karnataka chief minister on Wednesday.
Bengaluru: HD Kumaraswamy, the chief of Janata Dal Secular, will be Delhi this afternoon for a meeting with Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi, where the nitty-gritty of power sharing between the two parties will be discussed. Among these is a possible proposal -- whether the Congress will have two deputy Chief Ministers -- composition of the government and cabinet berths. Mr Kumarswamy is also expected to formally invite them to his oath ceremony, which is expected to be held on Wednesday. The ceremony is seen as an occasion for a huge opposition gathering, with several chief ministers and other leaders expected to attend.
Here are the top 10 facts in the big political story:
Under the last-minute deal between the Congress and the JD(S) on the day of counting of votes, the JD(S) will have the post of the Chief Minister and the Congress of the Deputy Chief Minister. State Congress chief G Parameswara is among those named as likely candidates for the post. But there is a proposal that two Deputy Chief Minister posts be allowed to strike a balance between the two parties.
Mr Kumaraswamy is expected to reach Delhi following the morning's temple run to Holenarasipura in Haasan district. He will reach Delhi at 2.30 pm. He will have separate meetings with the two Gandhis, starting with Rahul Gandhi at 3.30 pm. The meeting with Sonia Gandhi, who is the chairperson of the UPA, will be held after that.
Mr Kumaraswamy is likely to be take oath alone. The floor test is expected to follow within 24 hours. The rest of his cabinet are likely to be sworn in after the trust vote, Congress leader DK Shivakumar has said.
Till the trust vote, the Congress and the JD(S) lawmakers will be confined to their hotels. The Congress legislators are at Bengaluru's Hilton and Embassy Golf Links under the care of senior party leader DK Shivakumar. The lawmakers of the JD(S) are at the Prestige Resorts in Devanahalli in the outskirts of Bengaluru.
The Congress, which won 78 seats in comparison to Mr Kumaraswamy's party's 38, is expected to get the lion's share of the ministries.
The JD(S) and the Congress are also drawing up a detailed Common Minimum Programme to chalk out a governance roadmap. A committee will also be formed that would steer the alliance.
The two parties had taken the precaution of keeping their legislators on the move to prevent poaching since the election results came in. The BJP was invited to form the government as the single largest party even though they were seven seats short of majority in the 224-seat assembly.
While the decision of Governor Vajubhai Vala was much criticized and challenged by the Congress in the Supreme court, the trust vote did not take place. Mr Yeddyurappa stepped down at the last moment, amid Congress allegations of coercion, abduction and bribery of lawmakers.
Leaders of 11 opposition parties and Chief Ministers of four States are expected to attend Mr Kumaraswamy's oath ceremony. The gathering is likely to help indicate the direction of the opposition gameplan to take on the BJP in the next year's general elections.
The Congress-JD(S) alliance, in which the larger northern party had offered to play second fiddle to the smaller, regional party headed by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is seen as providing new possibilities for a common anti-BJP front.