HD Kumaraswamy Suffers Nosebleed At Media Interaction, Rushed To Hospital

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy suffered a nosebleed while addressing the media about the BJP-JDS padayatra at Bengaluru's Gold Finch Hotel. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, sources said.

The minister's nose started bleeding in the middle of his comments. Footage from the spot showed his shirt smeared with blood.

Details of his treatment and the doctors' verdict are awaited.

Earlier today, at the BJP-JDS coordination committee meeting, it was decided to undertake a foot march from Bengaluru to Mysore against the ruling Congress government and to highlight the recent allegations of scams.

The march will begin next Saturday. It will take seven days to reach Mysore -- beginning on August 3 and ending on August 10.