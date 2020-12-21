'My Real Politics Will Begin In 2023': HD Kumaraswamy On Merger Rumours

There is no question of merging JD(S) with any other party, Mr Kumaraswamy said (File)

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday asked his BJP party members not to comment on rumours of merger of the JD(S) with the party, even as JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy dismissed such reports and expressed confidence about coming to power independently.

"My real politics will begin in 2023," Mr Kumaraswamy said and asserted that no one can finish the JD(S).

Amid rumours of a possible merger of the JD(S) with BJP, both leaders had on Sunday too issued statements dismissing them as far from the truth.

"JD(S) is a party built by former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy is its leader. At the time when they are trying to strengthen the party and build it across the state, talking about that party's merger with another party is like insulting them," Mr Yediyurappa said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, neither he nor others should speak on such issues, while maintaining that JD(S) has given cooperation on the issue of removing the legislative council chairman.

"...in the coming days they may give us cooperation if needed, but at the time they are building their party, talks about its merger are not right. There is still two and a half years for election.

They will build their party; we will build ours. So no one, including those from our party, should speak about such things," he added.

There have been rumours and reports in certain sections of the media for a couple of months now about the merger, with Mr Kumaraswamy twice meeting Mr Yediyurappa personally at his official residence and JD(S)' alleged softening of stand towards the ruling party.

Also, JD(S) extending support for the passage of the land reforms bill in the council after initially opposing it and the regional party's support to BJP in its no-confidence motion against Council Chairman did add to the speculation.

Ruling out any merger proposals before him, Mr Kumaraswamy, hitting out at Congress and its leader Siddaramaiah, today asserted that his aim is to bring JD(S) to power independently in 2023.

"I have already spoken about JD(S)' stand. There is no question of merging JD(S) with any other party until we are alive. We are not here for power. For the last ten years, we have worked in the opposition," Mr Kumaraswamy said.

"No one can finish JD(S). We have lakhs of workers... aimed at coming to power independently (in 2023) and protecting the interest of our workers, we will work together. My real politics will begin in 2023," he added.