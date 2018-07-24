"Have Some Mercy On Poetry": Javed Akhtar Appeals To Lawmaker

During the debate, many politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered poetic lines

All India | | Updated: July 24, 2018 16:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Have Some Mercy On Poetry': Javed Akhtar Appeals To Lawmaker

Javed Akhtar said poems and couplets were wrongly worded (File)

Mumbai: 

The 12-hour long debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha might have entertained many people, but for lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, the session was an insult to poetry.

Mr Akhtar on Tuesday took to his Twitter account and wrote: "With folded hands and utmost humility, I want to request the MPs of all the parties in the Lok sabha to at least have some mercy on poetry. Without any exception each and every couplet recited during the 12-hour session was wrongly worded, out of meter or mispronounced."

During the debate, many politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered poetic lines, while AAP leader Bhagwat Mann recited a poem making fun of BJP's slogan Achhe din.

The no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government was defeated in the Lok Sabha on July 20 after the debate that also saw the government and opposition trade charges. There was also a moment of drama when Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, after a blistering attack on the government, walked over to hug the Prime Minister.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Narendra ModiJaved AkhtarParliament

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoCastor OilBurning Belly FatFood with more proteinHigh Protein FoodKeto DietDrinking Lemon Water

................................ Advertisement ................................