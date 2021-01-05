'Have Nothing To Hide': Robert Vadra After Statement With Tax Department

Robert Vadra said that "he has nothing to hide" and the "truth will prevail."

After Income Tax Department recorded his statement in connection with Benami property case, Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, on Monday said that "he has nothing to hide" and the "truth will prevail."

"There is no tax evasion. Whatever notices we get, we answer everything. We are here to cooperate. We have answered everything. It was nothing related to Benami property. Justice and truth will prevail. I have nothing to hide and worry. I will always cooperate," Mr Vadra said while speaking to reporters.

When asked if the action is related to political vendetta, he said: "Everybody knows it is. If Priyanka going to move out looking for helping the farmers and all issues, they are going to come to Robert Vadra. This is going on for a decade and I am answering every agency."

The IT department and Enforcement Department (ED) is probing Mr Vadra under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), pertaining to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property.

Earlier, the probe agency ED had also recorded Mr Vadra's statement in connection with assets and properties outside India. In his recorded statement, he denied the ownership of properties in London in question. He also denied having assets outside India.