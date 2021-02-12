Have faith In Voting Machines, No Return Of Ballot Papers In Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar

Everything is fine with people in any party if they get a majority, Ajit Pawar said (File)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday expressed complete faith in electronic voting machines (EVMs) and asserted the state government does not want the use of ballot papers in polls.

In the past, several non-BJP parties, including the Congress and the NCP, have raised doubts over the reliability of EVMs, claiming they are prone to manipulation.

Interacting with the media here, Mr Pawar, a senior NCP leader, said EVMs work fine, but they become targets of criticism from losing sides in elections.

Before resigning recently as Maharashtra Assembly speaker, Nana Patole, now state Congress president, had asked the legislature to frame a law to give voters the option of using ballot papers besides EVMs in local governing bodies and Assembly polls.

Mr Patole, as the speaker, had issued the instruction during a meeting held earlier this month after complaints about alleged EVM tampering in polls.

When asked about Mr Patole's instruction, Mr Pawar said, "Each individual can have a different view. They think that way and I have said what I feel (about the use of EVMs)."

Speaking about the government's official stand on the issue, Mr Pawar said the MVA dispensation, in which the Shiv Sena and the Congress are the other two constituents, "absolutely does not" want the use of ballot papers.

The senior NCP leader noted the Congress formed governments in Rajasthan (in 2018) and Punjab (2017) even when EVMs were used in the Assembly polls held in the two states.

"Everything is fine with people in any party if they get a majority. But they start alleging that EVMs were managed if they get routed...EVMs are working fine. Work becomes paperless. What I can say, I have complete faith in EVMs," Mr Pawar said.