Hathras Gang Rape Case Updates: Victim's Family Leaves For Lucknow, To Appear Before High Court Today

Amid tight security, the family of the 20-year-old woman - allegedly gang raped and tortured in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras will today appear before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. The woman died at a hospital in Delhi last month, two weeks after the alleged torture that triggered widespread outrage.

The family left from Hathras for state capital Lucknow, about 380 km away, early this morning. "I am going with them. Proper security arrangements have been made. District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) is also accompanying us," Anjali Ganwar, Sub Divisional Magistrate, was quoted as saying by news news agency ANI.

The UP Police on Sunday assured about the security arrangements around the victim's home. "There is sufficient security for the victim's family. The local police are in touch with the family and nearby villages. Officials have been conducting peace meeting in the nearby villages and appealed to them not to pay attention to the rumours," senior police officer Vineet Jaiswal told ANI.

Here are the updates on Hathras case:

Oct 12, 2020 10:06 (IST) I am going with them. Proper security arrangements have been made. District magistrate (DM) and superintendent of police (SP) are also accompanying us: Anjali Gangwar, SDM.



Oct 12, 2020 09:26 (IST) Police convoy bringing Hathras rape victim's family to Allahabad High Court for hearing.



Oct 12, 2020 08:05 (IST) Family members of Hathras alleged gang rape victim leave for Lucknow. Family members of #Hathras alleged gang-rape victim leave for Lucknow.



Family members of Hathras alleged gang rape victim leave for Lucknow.

They will appear before Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court later in the day.