Forensic Report On Hathras Victim Backs 'No Rape' Claim But Doubts Remain

The Dalit woman had been assaulted by four men on September 14.

A forensic report on the young Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, who died days after being assaulted by a group of men, said there were no signs suggestive of intercourse, backing the state police's version that she was not raped or gang raped.

The final report of the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) in Agra says the samples did not contain sperm.

The Uttar Pradesh police had claimed last Thursday that the forensic report of the 20-year-old woman's viscera had proved that she was not raped or gang raped. "The post-mortem report says the victim died due to her neck injury. FSL report hasn't found sperm in samples, making it clear that some people twisted the matter to stir caste-based tension. Such people will be identified and legal action will be taken," Prashant Kumar, a senior UP police officer, had said.

The woman's samples were sent to the forensic lab in Agra 11 days after incident and experts point that sperms would not be present in the samples by that time.

Her samples were collected on September 22 at a hospital in Aligarh and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Agra three day later, on September 25, according to the forensic report.

The woman had been assaulted by four men from the so-called upper caste community from her village on September 14. She was found by her family in the fields, naked, bleeding, with multiple fractures and a gash in her tongue. The police claimed her tongue was cut because she bit it while her attackers were trying to strangle her.

The Yogi Adityanatth government has handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Meanwhile, the new Superintendent of Police of Hathras said security arrangements have been made for the woman's family, after Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who met family on Sunday, said they were feeling unsafe and that they wanted to move out of the village. "All necessary steps have been taken by the police in connection with the security of this family. PAC personnel are camping 24 hours outside their home. The victim's brother is being protected by two security personnel 24 hours. Sufficient number of police personnel has been posted in the village. They are on duty 24 hours. Because there are women in the family, two women-sub inspectors and six women constables have been posted near the home." Police officer Vineet Jaiswal said.

Yogi Adityanath's government has been facing huge criticism over the police handling of the case. Not only has the woman's family accused them of laxity and tardiness, their move to shift the body from a Delhi hospital disregarding her grief stricken family's appeals, has played out on national media. Their 2:30 am cremation, widely reported has evoked shock and outrage.