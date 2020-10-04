Bhim Army Chief To Meet Hathras Victim's Family, Day After Gandhis' Visit

Chandrashekar Azad on Friday held a protest in Delhi against the Hathras incident. (File)

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad is on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family of the 20-year-old woman who died on Tuesday at a hospital in Delhi after alleged gang rape and torture last month.

Chandrashekhar Azad's visit comes a day after Congress leaders - Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - met the family at their home.

On Friday, the Bhim Army chief joined a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar where hundreds of people came with placards and shouted slogans against the incident, which has sparked massive outrage.

"Our struggle will continue till Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister [Yogi Adityanath] doesn't resign and justice is not served. I urge the Supreme Court to take note of the incident," he said at Jantar Mantar.

The Bhim Army also led a protest earlier this week outside Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where the young woman died of horrific injuries suffered in the assault.

"In the same Uttar Pradesh that elected him and sent him to parliament, there is brutality against a daughter from Hathras. She was raped and murdered... her bones broken and body cremated like garbage. When there is human rights violation in Uttar Pradesh, does not the Prime Minister say a word?" Chandrashekhar Azad had said earlier in an emotional message, attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi - an MP from UP's Varanasi.

Several opposition leaders have been stopped from going to Hathras this week. On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped when they made their first attempt to meet the victim's family.

The next day, Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien and several other TMC leaders said they were manhandled "just 1.5 km from the victim's home."

