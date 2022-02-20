BJP's Swipe At Uddhav Thackeray Ahead Of Meet With KCR

Uddhav Thakeray's Shiv Sena has formed government with support from Congress and the NCP.

As Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to meet his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya asked if the Shiv Sena leader has sought permission from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi before scheduling the meeting with KCR.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Somaiya said, "In Mumbai, KCR will be meeting Thackeray. A similar meeting had happened between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Thackeray, with an attempt non-Congress non-BJP front. But within a few days, Shiv Sena ruled out any alliance with her."

He further asked, "Has Thackeray taken permission from Sonia Gandhi before scheduling the meeting?"

Days after giving a call to Opposition parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit Mumbai on Sunday where he is scheduled to meet his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

K Chandrashekar Rao had earlier hit out at the BJP and said that it should be "expelled" from the country or else the country will be "ruined". He also called for political forces coming together to "oust" the BJP from power.

As part of efforts to bring various opposition parties together against the BJP, KCR is also planning to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee.