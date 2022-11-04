Haryana's Adampur Records Over 76% Voter Turnout During By-Election

Counting of votes will be taken up on November 6. (Representational)

A total turnout of 76.45 per cent was recorded in Haryana's Adampur Assembly segment in Hisar district where bypolls were held on Thursday.

Till last reports came on Thursday, the poll percentage was 75.25 and officials had said the final figure may slightly increase once the entire data is compiled.

On Friday, the Election Commission of India data showed that Adampur recorded a poll percentage of 76.45 percent.

The outcome of the bypoll will decide if the Bhajan Lal family retains the family bastion of five decades. Bhavya Bishnoi, grandson of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, had entered the fray as a BJP candidate.

Counting of votes will be taken up on November 6.

The main parties which contested the polls were the BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, and Aam Aadmi Party.

The bypoll was necessitated after former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal's younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August. Bhavya is Kuldeep's son.

Former Union minister Jai Prakash, a three-time MP from Hisar and two-time MLA as well was fielded by the Congress. The INLD has nominated Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar while the AAP fielded Satender Singh, who switched over from the BJP.

