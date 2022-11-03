Live Updates: Polling Begins In Seven Constituencies In Six States

New Delhi:
Voting began on Thursday in the by-election to seven assembly constituencies in six states - a contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP and regional parties.
The polling is being held in Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies of Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gorakhnath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.
Here are the LIVE updates on the bypolls:
Polling Begins For Dhamnagar By-Election In Odisha
Polling began on Thursday morning for by-election to the Dhamnagar assembly constituency in Odisha amid tight security, officials said.
The voting began in all the 252 polling stations of the constituency in Bhadrak district at 7 am, and will continue till 6 pm, they said.
A total of 2.38 lakh voters -- 1.23 lakh males and 1.15 lakh females -- are eligible to exercise their franchise in this election.
Polling Begins For Mokama, Gopalganj By-Elections In Bihar
Polling began on Thursday morning for by-elections to the Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies in Bihar under tight security, officials said.
The by-polls to the two seats are the first election in the state after the formation of the 'Mahagthabandhan' government around three months back. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the de-facto leader of the JD(U), dumped the BJP and formed a new coalition government with the RJD, Congress and Left parties in early August.
The polling began at 7 am, and will continue till 6 pm, election officials said.
BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi casts his vote for Assembly by-elections in Haryana's Adampur Assembly Constituency- ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022
Voting for Assembly by-elections in seven vacant seats across six states has begun. pic.twitter.com/c8S37v08A4
Telangana, Bihar, Haryana Among Big Bypoll Battles Today: 10 Points
In contests symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP and regional parties, seven assembly constituencies in six states will elect new legislators in bypolls on Thursday, with Telangana and Bihar hosting two of the more closely watched clashes.
