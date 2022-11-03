Live Updates: Polling Begins In Seven Constituencies In Six States

The counting of votes will take place on November 6.

Voting began on Thursday in the by-election to seven assembly constituencies in six states - a contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP and regional parties.

The polling is being held in Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies of Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gorakhnath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.



Here are the LIVE updates on the bypolls:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Nov 03, 2022 07:24 (IST) Polling Begins For Dhamnagar By-Election In Odisha



Polling began on Thursday morning for by-election to the Dhamnagar assembly constituency in Odisha amid tight security, officials said. The voting began in all the 252 polling stations of the constituency in Bhadrak district at 7 am, and will continue till 6 pm, they said.

A total of 2.38 lakh voters -- 1.23 lakh males and 1.15 lakh females -- are eligible to exercise their franchise in this election.



Nov 03, 2022 07:21 (IST) Polling Begins For Mokama, Gopalganj By-Elections In Bihar



Polling began on Thursday morning for by-elections to the Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies in Bihar under tight security, officials said.

The by-polls to the two seats are the first election in the state after the formation of the 'Mahagthabandhan' government around three months back. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the de-facto leader of the JD(U), dumped the BJP and formed a new coalition government with the RJD, Congress and Left parties in early August.

The polling began at 7 am, and will continue till 6 pm, election officials said.



Nov 03, 2022 07:20 (IST) BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi casts his vote for Assembly by-elections in Haryana's Adampur Assembly Constituency



Voting for Assembly by-elections in seven vacant seats across six states has begun. pic.twitter.com/c8S37v08A4 - ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

Nov 03, 2022 07:19 (IST) Telangana, Bihar, Haryana Among Big Bypoll Battles Today: 10 Points

In contests symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP and regional parties, seven assembly constituencies in six states will elect new legislators in bypolls on Thursday, with Telangana and Bihar hosting two of the more closely watched clashes. In contests symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP and regional parties, seven assembly constituencies in six states will elect new legislators in bypolls on Thursday, with Telangana and Bihar hosting two of the more closely watched clashes.