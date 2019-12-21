Haryana Woman Alleges 3 Uncles Molested Her Since Childhood With Parents' Consent

A medical exam of both the complainant and her sister have been conducted (Representational)

A woman in Haryana's Hisar district has accused her three uncles of sexually assaulting her with the consent of her parents when she was a child, police said on Saturday.

She told the police that she now lodged a complaint as she came to know the same crime was being committed with her younger sister too.

Acting on her complaint, the police in Agroha registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of the POCSO Act against her parents and the accused uncles on December 19.

The survivor said she was sexually assaulted many times when she was 14-15 years old.

On her complaints to the parents, they used to thrash her, as per her complaint to the police. She got married in 2017.

Investigating officer Kamla Devi told IANS over phone that she got the medical examination of both the complainant and her sister.

"We have summoned the accused and the complainant for questioning," she added.