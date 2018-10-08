Haryana To Set Up Anti-Terrorism Force Named "Kavach", Trained By NSG

When asked on the need for such a force, Manohar Lal Khattar said the anti-terrorism force (ATF) will deal with "security challenges in general which we face in the present day".

All India | | Updated: October 08, 2018 17:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Haryana To Set Up Anti-Terrorism Force Named 'Kavach', Trained By NSG

The finer modalities for setting up the ATF are being worked out, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said

Chandigarh: 

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday announced that the Haryana government will set up an anti-terrorism force (ATF) comprising specially trained recruits from the state police, to deal with present day security challenges.

"We have decided to set up an anti-terrorist force. This force will be named 'Kavach'. Select Haryana police recruits will be trained by the National Security Guard (NSG). I have already spoken to the NSG in this regard," Mr Khattar told reporters in Gurgaon, adding that some states have already set up such a unit.

When asked on the need for such a force, Mr Khattar said the ATF will deal with "security challenges in general which we face in the present day".

Clarifying that the decision to form this force had nothing to do with any specific threat being faced by the state, the CM said, "Prevention is better than cure."

"When Pathankot and Mumbai were attacked, no one knew them from before, the idea is to be better prepared (in the future)," he explained.

The finer modalities for setting up the ATF are being worked out, the Chief Minister said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Manohar Lal KhattarKavach HaryanaAnti-terrorism Force

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election DatesHOP LiveNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonSabarimala Chris GayleLimousine Car CrashRajat KapoorIndian Air Force Day

................................ Advertisement ................................